The University of Windsor has finalized plans for the old bus depot downtown.

According to site plan documents submitted to the City of Windsor, the building will be converted into a social hub containing a new screening room, multi-purpose space and servery.

The exterior of the building will remain in its current material state with restorative improvements to the limestone and granite facades, window and door openings, flashings, parapets, canopies and signage.

A new 31 space parking will also be constructed on the northeast corner of the site, with extensive landscaping.