A splash pad could be coming to the Town of Tecumseh.

Town Council will be asked to approve three locations with one of those planned for construction as part of the 2018 budget.

The recommend location is at St. Mary’s park. The location of the pad would be where the current swing set sits , with the swing being relocated.

The area was chosen as it provides sunshine for the majority of the day with large trees close for shade, as well as close proximity to the parking lot

A budget of $200,000 is being requested for the project.

Future splash pads will also be considered for Lakewood and McAuliffe Park.