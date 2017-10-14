OvercastNow
19 °C
66 °F
Chance of a ThunderstormSat
20 °C
69 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormSun
22 °C
72 °F		ClearMon
14 °C
58 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Saturday October 14th, 2017

Posted at 9:06am

Amherstburg
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Amherstburg Fire photo

A garage fire in Amherstburg is out.

It broke out around 8am in the attached garage in the 500 block of Simcoe.

The fire was contained to the garage and brought under control quickly.

The investigation is ongoing.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.