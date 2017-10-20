Eleven local workplaces have been recognized for their efforts to promote cycling through wellness programs and policies.

The Bike Friendly Workplace Awards recognize workplaces that support employees who choose to commute to work by bicycle.

The winners are:

Bronze

Ford Motor Company – Windsor Operations

Gold

The Corporation of the City of Windsor

Platinum

Bonduelle Canada Inc. Tecumseh

Anchor Danly

Caesars Windsor – WCL – Unifor Wellness Committee

FCA Canada Inc. / Unifor-Windsor Assembly Plant

Platinum Plus