Eleven local workplaces have been recognized for their efforts to promote cycling through wellness programs and policies.
The Bike Friendly Workplace Awards recognize workplaces that support employees who choose to commute to work by bicycle.
The winners are:
Bronze
- Ford Motor Company – Windsor Operations
Gold
- The Corporation of the City of Windsor
Platinum
- Bonduelle Canada Inc. Tecumseh
- Anchor Danly
- Caesars Windsor – WCL – Unifor Wellness Committee
- FCA Canada Inc. / Unifor-Windsor Assembly Plant
Platinum Plus
- Redoe Group
- St. Clair College of Applied Arts and Technology
- The Corporation of the Municipality of Leamington
- The Corporation of the Town of Tecumseh
- Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
