Wednesday August 9th, 2017

Posted at 3:00pm

Summer Festivals
The Windsor-Essex Pride Fest is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year.

Many activities are planned including the annual tradition of free family bowling at Rose Bowl Lanes, a Marketplace featuring over 30+ vendors, kid-friendly games, activities and entertainment and the world-class DJs and entertainment on Saturday.

Sunday is the annual Pride Fest Parade, a tradition that brings fun, style and levity to downtown Windsor. The parade heads to the Riverfront Festival Plaza, where the fun continues with community awards, live entertainment, food/merchant vendors and much more.

Fine more information on their website here.

