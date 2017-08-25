

Work gets underway on Streetscape improvements to Ouellette Avenue this Monday, August 28th.

During construction, Ouellette between Wyandotte Street and Elliott Street will be open to local traffic only in both directions. Detour signs will be posted for non-local traffic.

Wyandotte at Ouellette will also be restricted to one lane east and west of the intersection.

Pedestrian access and access to area businesses will be available throughout the project, which is expected to be complete in November.

Transit Windsor will also be detouring during construction. Details can be found on the Transit Windsor page of the City of Windsor website.

