Acclaimed Broadway hit musical A Night With Janis Joplin takes to The Colosseum stage Saturday, November 4th at 9pm.

Like a comet that burned too brightly to last, Janis Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock & roll. Her unmistakable voice was filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort. It was a voice that made her a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. With a stable of unforgettable songs such as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Mercedes Benz,” Cry Baby” and “Summertime,” Joplin performed the music that defined a generation.

Fueled by these amazing songs, A Night With Janis Joplin is a sensational show featuring a musical journey celebrating Joplin and her biggest musical influences like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith. These are the women who inspired one of rock & roll’s greatest legends. The New York Times raved that this musical “rocks the house” and Daily Variety called the show “electrifying.”

Created, written and directed by Randy Johnson, A Night With Janis Joplin is a musical that’s staged like a rock concert that you never want to end, and The Colosseum is proud to bring this unforgettable production to Caesars Windsor.

Tickets start at $20 Canadian and will go on sale at noon on Friday, September 1st, 2017.