Here is a look at how much rain the region revived according to data by Environment Canada.

Amherstburg – 37.4mm or 1.47 inches

LaSalle – 290mm or 11.41 inches

Essex – 165mm or 6.49 inches

Windsor-Riverside – 169.4mm or 6.66 inches

Windsor Airport – 100.4mm or 3.95 inches