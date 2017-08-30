FogNow
Wednesday August 30th, 2017

Posted at 9:36am

City News
Two Windsor Public Libraries are closed after flooding.

Officials say that the Budimir and Riverside branches of Windsor Public Library will be closed today through Friday because of severe flooding sustained during the storms experienced throughout the region yesterday.

To assist customers in the impacted areas, FRED, the WPL mobile library will be situated at Riverside Branch in the morning and at Budimir in the afternoon. This arrangement will last for the duration of the closure.

