Windsor’s Willistead Manor is seeing record attendance for the annual July summer tours.

The public tours of Willistead Manor are available throughout the month of July on Wednesday and Sunday evenings, allowing guests to take a trip back in time.

“Without question, 2017 is a year when people are very interested in the history all around them,” says Christopher Menard, the City’s Cultural Development Coordinator. “We’ve really seen this with turnouts for the various Signature Events that are part of our celebrating2017.ca initiative. We’re very proud of the community activities, projects, programs and opportunities this year, and that includes our Willistead Manor Summer Tours.”

Menard says that while many visitors enjoy seeing the manor all decked out in its holiday finest in December, the summer tours provide an opportunity to see the stately home in its unadorned, everyday elegance.

“Our tour guides include the dedicated volunteer members of the Friends of Willistead group, as well as guides from the Museum Windsor team who love all things history in the City of Windsor and really get into sharing the story of this fascinating home’s past, and its connection to Windsor’s influential Walker family.”

Willistead Manor remaining summer tours are this Wednesday July 26th and Sunday July 30th.

Find times and ticket prices online at www.willistead.ca.