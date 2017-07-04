ClearNow
Tuesday July 4th, 2017

Posted at 11:04am

City News
Caesars Windsor has won three 2017 TripAdvisor awards of excellence for attraction, hotel and Neros Steakhouse.

This is the seventh consecutive year Caesars Windsor’s hotel has received the award and the first time for Neros, as well as for the property under “attraction”.

“We are honoured and proud that Caesars Windsor and our employees continue to exceed the expectations of our guests by consistently providing outstanding service,” said Kevin Laforet, Regional President for Caesars.

