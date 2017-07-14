Friday July 14th, 2017
Posted at 12:00pm
Marina Patio Night Music
Friday July 14th, 2017
Leamington Marina
Belle River Sunsplash
Friday July 14th, 2017
Lakeview Park
Pier Road at Scudder Beach Bar & Grill
Friday July 14th, 2017
325 N Shore Road
Art Cart Tours
Friday July 14th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
31st Annual Festival
Friday July 14th, 2017
St. Charbel Parish - Windsor
Seacliff Park Sensational Concert Series
Friday July 14th, 2017
Seacliff Park
Ocean Commotion VBS at Campbell Baptist
Friday July 14th, 2017
Campbell Baptist Church
Harry Potter Themed: Science in the Summer Kitchen
Friday July 14th, 2017
Park House Museum
150 Years of Women in Canada:Fashion, Politics, and Gender Roles
Friday July 14th, 2017
Park House Museum
150 Years of Women in Canada:Fashion, Politics, and Gender Roles
Friday July 14th, 2017
Park House Museum
Evil Dead: The Musical
Friday July 14th, 2017
KordaZone Theatre
Border City Comedy Fest – First Round Fridays
Friday July 14th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Unfolding: Antonietta Grassi and Katherine Pickering
Friday July 14th, 2017
Artcite Inc.
Rock Camp
Friday July 14th, 2017
Windsor Dance Experience
Threshold of Magic – The Death and Life of Tom Thomson, The Bank
Friday July 14th, 2017
The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place
Summer Camp at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Friday July 14th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
The Bank Theatre Proudly Presents Threshold of Magic: The Death and Life of Tom Thomson
Friday July 14th, 2017
The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place
St. Charbel Parish – Windsor: 31st Annual Festival
Friday July 14th, 2017
St. Charbel Parish - Windsor
Worlds Collide “Land of Stories” In-Store Event!
Friday July 14th, 2017
Indigo Lakeshore
Live Entertainment at the Pelee Island Winery Pavilion
Friday July 14th, 2017
Pelee Island Winery
Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts
Friday July 14th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Brentwood Catch the Ace
Saturday July 15th, 2017
Brentwood Recovery Home
Belle River Sunsplash
Saturday July 15th, 2017
Lakeview Park
Farmer’s Market & Workshops in the Quarry
Saturday July 15th, 2017
66 East West Road
Jazz Cafe in The Quarry
Saturday July 15th, 2017
66 East West Road
The 5th annual Stone & Sky Music & Arts Series
Saturday July 15th, 2017
65 East West Road
Pier Road at Scudder Beach Bar & Grill
Saturday July 15th, 2017
325 N Shore Road
3rd Annual White Sweet Clover Challenge
Saturday July 15th, 2017
Point Pelee National Park
Art Cart Tours
Saturday July 15th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
SAVED The Stage Play
Saturday July 15th, 2017
The Capitol Theatre
Seacliff Park Sensational Concert Series
Saturday July 15th, 2017
Seacliff Park
Henna with Pixie By Design
Saturday July 15th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Hands-On Heritage
Saturday July 15th, 2017
Park House Museum
Evil Dead: The Musical
Saturday July 15th, 2017
KordaZone Theatre
Amherstburg Farmers’ Market
Saturday July 15th, 2017
The Little White Church
Unfolding: Antonietta Grassi and Katherine Pickering
Saturday July 15th, 2017
Artcite Inc.
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Saturday July 15th, 2017
Pelissier and Maden Lane
Kingsville Farmers’ Market
Saturday July 15th, 2017
28 Division Street South
Border City Comedy Fest – Semi-final Saturdays
Saturday July 15th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Threshold of Magic – The Death and Life of Tom Thomson, The Bank
Saturday July 15th, 2017
The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place
The Bank Theatre Proudly Presents Threshold of Magic: The Death and Life of Tom Thomson
Saturday July 15th, 2017
The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place
Amherstburg Farmers’ Market
Saturday July 15th, 2017
The Little White Church
Parks Day – Paddle Day
Saturday July 15th, 2017
Point Pelee National Park
Leamington Farmers’ Market
Saturday July 15th, 2017
194 Eire Street North
Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts
Saturday July 15th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
All British Car & Bike Show
Sunday July 16th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Summer Concerts in the Park
Sunday July 16th, 2017
Lakewood Park South
Belle River Sunsplash
Sunday July 16th, 2017
Lakeview Park
A Song of Premiere, Trivia and Beer
Sunday July 16th, 2017
The Manchester Pub
Art Cart Tours
Sunday July 16th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Seacliff Park Sensational Concert Series
Sunday July 16th, 2017
Seacliff Park
Serenade Summer Series
Sunday July 16th, 2017
Gazebo at Rick Atkin Park
Unemployed Help Centre 26th Annual Golf Tournament
Sunday July 16th, 2017
Roseland Golf & Curling Club
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday July 16th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Hands-On Heritage
Sunday July 16th, 2017
Park House Museum
Evil Dead: The Musical
Sunday July 16th, 2017
KordaZone Theatre
Unfolding: Antonietta Grassi and Katherine Pickering
Sunday July 16th, 2017
Artcite Inc.
Threshold of Magic – The Death and Life of Tom Thomson, The Bank
Sunday July 16th, 2017
The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place
The Bank Theatre Proudly Presents Threshold of Magic: The Death and Life of Tom Thomson
Sunday July 16th, 2017
The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place
Riverside Farmers’ Market
Sunday July 16th, 2017
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Belle River Farmers’ Market
Sunday July 16th, 2017
Optimist Park
Comment With Facebook