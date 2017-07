Metro is holding a job fair for its new Devonshire Mall store this Wednesday, July 5th and Thursday July 6th.

The are hiring full-time and part-time service clerk positions for cash, deli & hot foods, produce & cute fruit, floral, bakery, seafood, grocery and meat.

Experienced meat cutters, cake decorators and bakers are an asset.

It takes place at the Caboto Club from 11am to 6pm each day.