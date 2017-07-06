The Town of LaSalle has been ranked as the 8th best place to live in Ontario by MoneySense magazine in “Canada’s Best Places to Live 2017”.

In other parts of Essex County, Tecumseh came in 26th, Lakeshore 57th, Essex 85th, Amherstburg 99th, Kingsville 129th, Windsor 137th, and Leamington 142nd.

In addition, the town was ranked 26th out of 417 best places to live across Canada, 18th out of top 100 Canadian places to raise kids and 47th out of top 100 Canadian places for the best weather.

To see how your community did, check the listing out here.