Wednesday July 12th, 2017

Posted at 9:31am

Tecumseh
The Town of Tecumseh is changing their bylaw to permit fishing in town parks.

Town administration says that as part of the Lakewood Park development, a pier was installed with the intent of providing residents the opportunity to fish, but the town bylaw was never updated to reflect that.

In addition to Lakewood Park, there are a number of other small parks that have direct waterfront access.

Historically, the town says that residents have fished from these parkettes; however, in doing so, they have been in violation of the Parks By-law.

Tuesday evening, Town Council voted to update the bylaw to allow fishing within parks, if not posted to otherwise prohibit, and subject to compliance with Provincial and Federal legislation and not being for commercial purposes.

