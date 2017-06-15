The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families is looking for two women to join their Board of Directors.

The board members are tasked with an uphill battle, generating and maximizing interest in sheltering and housing services for women and families that are outcome focused, shredding the local myths and stereotypes of women’s homelessness and service delivery, and raising the profile of an agency that has been too busy “getting the job done” to sell themselves to the public.

“The Board should be the visionaries- mapping a course that keeps the focus on the clients on the services and holds the agency’s feet to the fire”, says Lady Laforet, Executive Director. “When I started here 15 years ago we had eight beds and a charity mindset that we were helping the “less fortunate”. Now we’re looking to expand to 16 beds for women and eight family units, all of which laser-focused on meeting the needs of women and families for housing, but getting rid of the charitable “hand out” philosophy that doesn’t actually get anyone housed and out of shelter”.

Seeking interested board members, the agency is hoping to round out their current 10 membership board with two new members who bring loud voices, community presence, keen connections, and desire to maintain the agency focus on doing what it does best- supporting women and families who are experiencing homelessness in the transition to housing within the community.

“The feedback and data have been pretty clear, showing that although the community as a whole supports us, the fact of the matter is- its women in the community who keep our doors open with the majority of our donations and volunteer time, and keep us focused on providing quality services to the diversity of women in our community”, says Kristin Douglas, Strategic Partnerships Manager. “If you have high goals and standards, understand the importance of focusing on results, and want to be on the best board to maximize your time and your skill-set, then ours is the one you should be applying for”.

Resumes and letters of interest can be submitted to [email protected] , attention: BOARD RECRUITMENT.

Fore more information visit http://www.welcomecentreshelter.com.