The Windsor Support Company 31 Service Battalion presented a ceremony to conduct the Freedom of the City Saturday afternoon.

The 31 Battalion marched from Charles Clark Square to City Hall Square, where Mayor Drew Dilkens conferred the Freedom of the City.

To make the ceremony all that more special, Major Catherine Wollocombe CD OC Windsor Support Company 31 Service Battalion wore the sword from her Grandfather, who fought in the Battle of the Somme in the first World War.