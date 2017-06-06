Caesars Windsor will welcome the talented cast of the smash Tony-award winning, musical Million Dollar Quartet for three incredible, fun-filled shows on Friday, September 29th at 9pm and Saturday, September 30th at 3pm and 8pm.

This energetic, critically-acclaimed show is inspired by the phenomenal true story of the famed 1956 recording session that brought together rock ’n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions of all.

Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations featuring timeless hits including, “Blue Suede Shoes”, “Fever”, “That’s All Right”, “I Walk the Line” and so much more. This thrilling musical brings you inside the recording studio with four major talents who came together as a red-hot rock ’n’ roll band for one unforgettable night and defined a generation. This is the most fun you’ll have all year!

Tickets start at $25 Canadian and will go on sale at noon on Saturday, June 17th.