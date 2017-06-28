Comedian George Lopez returns to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Saturday, October 21st at 9pm on his #Thatstrue Comedy Tour.

Lopez’ career encompasses television, film, comedy and late-night television. His groundbreaking hit sitcom George Lopez ran for six seasons on ABC. The self-produced show is among one of the top five comedies in syndication ranking as one of the highest-rated syndicated shows on broadcast stations and cable’s Nick at Nite. Currently he is starring in a new comedy series, Lopez, on TV Land. He has also been Grammy-nominated for Best Comedy Album for his stand up CD El Mas Chignon (2007) as well as his HBO Comedy Special, Tall, Dark and Chicano (2009).

Tickets start at $30 Canadian and will go on sale at noon on Saturday, July 8rh.

Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com, ticketmaster.ca or at the Box Office located in the main casino building on the second floor, open Friday, Saturday, Sunday from noon to 8 pm and on additional show days. Show days open until midnight.