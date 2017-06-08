Changes are coming to the public schools in the East Windsor Forest Glade area.

Thursday evening, the Board of Trustees voted to close Eastwood and Parkview public schools pending the approval, by the Ministry of Education, of a business case for a new K-8 school in East Windsor that will consolidate the two school communities.

Trustees also passed a motion to alter the boundaries of Forest Glade Public School, as of September 2017. Students living north of E.C. Row, south of Wildwood Drive (south side), east of Pineview Crescent (not including) and west of Soulliere Drive (not including) will become part of the Parkview boundary. Any in-district students currently at Forest Glade will be permitted to stay without transportation.