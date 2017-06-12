The 32nd Annual Garden Tour takes place in Amherstburg this coming weekend.

Aligning with National Garden Days, this self-guided tour features 12 magnificent, private gardens paired with artisans & musicians.

“In a world of turmoil and hustle, getting lost in the beauty of Amherstburg is like a breath of fresh air.” said Dr. Allan Halowski, President, Amherstburg Horticultural Society.

The tours take place on June 16th, from 4pm to 8pm and on June 17th from 10am to 4pm. Tickets are $12 per person. There is pre-sales at the Gordon

House or you can purchase them on tour days at Toddy Jones Park.

“Garden Tourism is alive and well in Amherstburg. Our public gardens are breathtaking and worth a visit during the Garden Tour or throughout the summer.” says Anne Rota, Manager of Tourism and Culture.