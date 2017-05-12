ClearNow
Friday May 12th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday May 12th, 2017

Arts Events

Working with the Environment Art Show

Friday May 12th, 2017
ArtSpeak Gallery
Theatre Events

Windsor Light Music Theatre’s Production of Jesus Christ Superstar

Friday May 12th, 2017
St. Clair Centre for the Arts - Chrysler Theatre
Arts Events

ACT Summer Musical Theatre Camp

Friday May 12th, 2017
Windsor Dance eXperience
Arts Events

Adult Paint & Wine Night

Friday May 12th, 2017
Create and Flow
Community Events

Lawn Bowling Open House

Friday May 12th, 2017
Windsor Lawn Bowling Club
Arts Events

Thirty x Sixty

Friday May 12th, 2017
Nancy Johns Gallery & Framing
Community Events

New Exhibit! Métis History & Culture

Friday May 12th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Charity Events

Trivia Night Fundraiser

Friday May 12th, 2017
Macedonian Community Centre
Charity Events

Brentwood Catch the Ace

Friday May 12th, 2017
Brentwood Recovery Home
Arts Events

Adult Colouring Contest

Friday May 12th, 2017
Storytellers Book Store
Theatre Events

GUYS AND DOLLS AUDITIONS

Friday May 12th, 2017
Windsor Dance eXperience
Arts Events

Adult Paint and Wine Night

Friday May 12th, 2017
Create and Flow
Community Events

New Exhibit! Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts

Friday May 12th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

Mother’s Day High Tea at Lifetimes on Riverside Retirement

Friday May 12th, 2017
Lifetimes on Riverside Retirement Residence

Saturday May 13th, 2017

Theatre Events

Windsor Light Music Theatre’s Production of Jesus Christ Superstar

Saturday May 13th, 2017
St. Clair Centre for the Arts - Chrysler Theatre
Arts Events

ACT Summer Musical Theatre Camp

Saturday May 13th, 2017
Windsor Dance eXperience
Community Events

Lawn Bowling Open House

Saturday May 13th, 2017
Windsor Lawn Bowling Club
Community Events

Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes

Saturday May 13th, 2017
Heritage Park Alliance Church
Community Events

New Exhibit! Métis History & Culture

Saturday May 13th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Theatre Events

GUYS AND DOLLS AUDITIONS

Saturday May 13th, 2017
Windsor Dance eXperience
Community Events

Rose City Ford Sales’ Drive4WE Event

Saturday May 13th, 2017
Corpus Christi Church
Community Events

Lally Southpoint Ford’s Drive4WE Event

Saturday May 13th, 2017
Lally Southpoint Ford
Crafts Events

Science Rendezvous

Saturday May 13th, 2017
University of Windsor- CAW Centre
Crafts Events

CC’s Events: 1st Annual Gift Show at The WFCU Centre

Saturday May 13th, 2017
The WFCU Centre
Community Events

Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses (and Startups)!

Saturday May 13th, 2017
Essex Branch Library
Theatre Events

The Bank Theatre Presents 4th Wall Music’s “Hansel & Gretel” Featuring Abridged Opera & Kordazone Thespians

Saturday May 13th, 2017
The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place
Community Events

New Exhibit! Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts

Saturday May 13th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

1st Annual Run for Windsor

Saturday May 13th, 2017
Riverfront Festival Plaza
Charity Events

Run for Windsor

Saturday May 13th, 2017
Riverfront Festival Plaza
Charity Events

Coffee Break for Alzheimer’s

Saturday May 13th, 2017
South Windsor Recreation Complex

Sunday May 14th, 2017

Theatre Events

Windsor Light Music Theatre’s Production of Jesus Christ Superstar

Sunday May 14th, 2017
St. Clair Centre for the Arts - Chrysler Theatre
Arts Events

ACT Summer Musical Theatre Camp

Sunday May 14th, 2017
Windsor Dance eXperience
Food Events

Mother’s Day Breakfast Buffet

Sunday May 14th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village

