Environment Canada says that a cold front will sweep through Southwestern Ontario late this afternoon bringing showers and thunderstorms with it from Lower Michigan.

The thunderstorms may produce wind gusts to 70 km/h, and very heavy downpours giving a quick 15 to 25 mm of rain in under an hour.

Frequent lightning is also possible with some of the thunderstorms.

The showers and thunderstorms will end this evening in the wake of the cold front.