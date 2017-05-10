Members of Essex Town Council want to hear from you. They are inviting constituents to attend one of the four planned open houses.

“The purpose of the open houses is to give residents an opportunity to have informal conversations about town initiatives with their elected representatives,” says Tracey Pillon-Abbs, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

Background literature on Council’s strategic objectives and the progress made on various initiatives will be available at each open house.

Open houses will be held from 7pm to 9pm on:

Wednesday, May 24th – WARD 3

Meet with Councillors Bill Caixeiro and Larry Snively at the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre.

Tuesday, May 30th – WARD 1

Meet with Councillors Steve Bjorkman and Randy Voakes at the Essex Centre Sports Complex – Shaheen Room.

Thursday, June 1st – WARD 2

Meet with Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche at the McGregor Community Centre.

Tuesday, June 6th – WARD 4

Meet with Councillor Sherry Bondy at the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre.