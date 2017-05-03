Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Windsor & Essex County.

Meteorologists say heavy rain is expected over the next few days and existing conditions have left the ground with little ability to absorb further rainfall.

Rain will spread into Southwestern Ontario on Thursday morning and is forecast to persist into Saturday as the weather system responsible stalls over the region. The rain is expected to taper to showers late Saturday or Saturday night.

Overall, 40-70 mm of rain is expected between Thursday and Saturday.