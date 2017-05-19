Foodies and local food critics chose their favourite restaurants and food hospitality establishments as chefs battled it out during the 31st Annual Battle of the Hors D’Oeuvres, Thursday evening at Caesars Windsor.

Smashed Apple won the Critic’s Choice Award for Best Hospitality Hors d’Oeuvre, and Nero’s Steak House was named to the Critic’s Choice Award for Best Restaurant Hors d’Oeuvre.

Participants had a chance to vote too.

Just Jeff’s landed the Peoples Choice First Place award. Twigg’s Bar & Grill took home the People’s Choice Second Place.

Restaurants that partjculred include Bean’s Ladle Eatery, Dock 21, Parkside Grille, Snack Bar-B-Q, Twigg’s Bar & Grill and The Willistead.

Other participating food establishments included Caesars Windsor, Butchers on the Block, Just Jeff’s Gourmet Express, Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre, Smashed Apple Gourmet Catering and Thyme To-Go.

Guests were treated to wine and drink provided by BREW, Frank Brewing Co., Muscedere Vineyard Estate Winery, North 42 Degrees Estate Winery, Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery, the Walkerville Brewery, and Canadian Club.

And the evening was topped off with dessert provided by Sweet Revenge Bake Shop.

Proceeds from the event go to support Big Brothers Big Sisters Windsor Essex.