The Canadian Armed Forces will be back in Windsor for a second round of high-flying training exercises next week.

The will conduct an urban flying training in Windsor on Wednesday, May 24th and Thursday, May 25th May from 5pm to 7pm and from 10pm to midnight on both days.

The training will involve CH-146 Griffon helicopters flying north from the Windsor airport to the Riverfront, then west to Ouellette Avenue over the Chrysler building. The aircraft will fly no lower than 200 feet above the highest point on their flight path.

Urban flight training by CAF aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety and designed to ensure the Canadian Military men and women are prepared in the execution of their duties.

Patrons and residents in the area can expect to see the helicopters performing multiple flights leading to downtown Windsor and around One Riverside Drive West, and they may experience periods of increased noise.

The CAF was in Windsor for similar training in 2011.