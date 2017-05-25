Some changes coming to the bus stop locations at Devonshire Mall.
Starting on Monday, May 29th, 2017, construction will begin in the parking lot at the mall resulting in Transit Windsor’s bus stops being relocated to the southwest corner of the parking lot by the Keg.
Due to this construction, the following detours will be in effect.
Transway 1A:
Southbound
Regular route on Howard to
Left on Sydney
Left into first entrance of Devonshire Mall parking lot next to The Keg and turn left
Right at stop sign to
Temporary bus stop
Northbound
From Temporary bus stop to
Exit out of Mall to
Right on Howard
South Windsor 7:
Eastbound
Regular route into Devonshire Mall to
Right at first driveway
Temporary stop at the south west corner of the parking lot (facing south)
From the Mall
Exit Mall to
Left on Sydney to regular route
Westbound
Regular route on Sydney to
Right on Devonshire Mall to entrance next to The Keg to and turn left
Right at stop sign
Temporary bus stop
From Temporary bus stop
Exit out of Mall to
Regular route
Parent 14:
Southbound
Regular route on Marentette to
Right on Sydney
Right into Devonshire Mall to entrance next to The Keg and turn left
Right at stop sign to
Temporary bus stop
Northbound
From Temporary bus stop to
Exit out of Mall
Left on Howard
Left on Sydney to
Regular route
Comment With Facebook