Some changes coming to the bus stop locations at Devonshire Mall.

Starting on Monday, May 29th, 2017, construction will begin in the parking lot at the mall resulting in Transit Windsor’s bus stops being relocated to the southwest corner of the parking lot by the Keg.

Due to this construction, the following detours will be in effect.



Transway 1A:

Southbound

Regular route on Howard to

Left on Sydney

Left into first entrance of Devonshire Mall parking lot next to The Keg and turn left

Right at stop sign to

Temporary bus stop

Northbound

From Temporary bus stop to

Exit out of Mall to

Right on Howard

South Windsor 7:

Eastbound

Regular route into Devonshire Mall to

Right at first driveway

Temporary stop at the south west corner of the parking lot (facing south)

From the Mall

Exit Mall to

Left on Sydney to regular route

Westbound

Regular route on Sydney to

Right on Devonshire Mall to entrance next to The Keg to and turn left

Right at stop sign

Temporary bus stop

From Temporary bus stop

Exit out of Mall to

Regular route

Parent 14:

Southbound

Regular route on Marentette to

Right on Sydney

Right into Devonshire Mall to entrance next to The Keg and turn left

Right at stop sign to

Temporary bus stop

Northbound

From Temporary bus stop to

Exit out of Mall

Left on Howard

Left on Sydney to

Regular route