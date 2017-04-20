Another round of storms is headed to Windsor and Essex County and Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch as of 10:46am.

Meteorologists say severe thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.