Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor and Essex County.

They say severe thunderstorms may develop late this afternoon or this evening and end late this evening. The main threats are wind gusts up to 90 km/h and heavy downpours. Damaging hail is also possible.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.