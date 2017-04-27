Wednesday evening, St. Clair College honoured 6 alumni with the 25th Annual Alumni of Distinction Award, awarded on the College’s 50th year.

The six individuals who earned the award this year were: Andrew Banar, David Sellick, Judy Robinet, Dr. Snezana Ninkovich, Elizabeth Farano, and Daniel R. Miskokomon. Being that this is the Alumni Association’s highest honour, each of these persons have exhibited outstanding work, as well as personal merit and have gone far with where St. Clair College started them from.