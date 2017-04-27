Mostly CloudyNow
18 °C
64 °F
Chance of a ThunderstormThu
22 °C
71 °F		Mostly CloudyFri
19 °C
66 °F		RainSat
12 °C
54 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday April 27th, 2017

Posted at 6:29am

College
Print Friendly

Wednesday evening, St. Clair College honoured 6 alumni with the 25th Annual Alumni of Distinction Award, awarded on the College’s 50th year.

The six individuals who earned the award this year were: Andrew Banar, David Sellick, Judy Robinet, Dr. Snezana Ninkovich, Elizabeth Farano, and Daniel R. Miskokomon. Being that this is the Alumni Association’s highest honour, each of these persons have exhibited outstanding work, as well as personal merit and have gone far with where St. Clair College started them from.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.