When the Memorial Cup comes to town, City of Windsor Residents can look forward to seeing it right in their own ward.

The 10 Wards in 10 Days tour will see the Memorial Cup travel to each ward in the city so that residents can experience junior hockey’s most coveted prize up close, and close to home.

“We are excited to offer this unique opportunity to our residents”, said Mayor Dilkens. “We understand hosting events such as the Mastercard Memorial Cup will leave a legacy within our community. Working with the CHL and the Spitfires to provide this opportunity in each of our wards makes it even easier to get out and experience this event firsthand”.

Each location will feature fan giveaways, opportunities to enter contests and the chance to take photos with the trophy. Information about the tournament and its history will also be available at each ward tour stop.

Ward 10 – May 19th

Bellewood Park 9AM-10AM

Partington Park 10:30AM – 11:30AM

Ward 3 – May 20th

City of Windsor Mayor’s Walk

Windsor Waterfront 9AM – 11AM

Ward 6 – May 21st

Coventry Gardens 8:30AM – 9:30AM

Ward 1 and 9 – May 22nd

Roseland Golf and Curling Club 10:30AM – 11:30AM

Devonshire Mall 12:30PM – 2:30PM

Ward 2 – May 23rd

The North Wall at Assumption Park 9AM – 10AM

Sandwich Library 10:30AM – 11:30AM

Ward 4 – May 24th

Memorial Park (outdoors) 9:30AM – 10AM

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 12 (Walkerville) 10AM – 10:45AM

Ward 7 – May 25th

Forest Glade Library 9:30AM – 11:30AM

Ward 8 – May 26th

Tecumseh Mall 9AM – 11:30AM

Ward 5 – May 27th

Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex 8:45AM – 9:45AM

Windsor Public Library (Seminole) 10AM – 11AM



Ward 6 – May 28th

WFCU Centre All Day