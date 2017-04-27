When the Memorial Cup comes to town, City of Windsor Residents can look forward to seeing it right in their own ward.
The 10 Wards in 10 Days tour will see the Memorial Cup travel to each ward in the city so that residents can experience junior hockey’s most coveted prize up close, and close to home.
“We are excited to offer this unique opportunity to our residents”, said Mayor Dilkens. “We understand hosting events such as the Mastercard Memorial Cup will leave a legacy within our community. Working with the CHL and the Spitfires to provide this opportunity in each of our wards makes it even easier to get out and experience this event firsthand”.
Each location will feature fan giveaways, opportunities to enter contests and the chance to take photos with the trophy. Information about the tournament and its history will also be available at each ward tour stop.
Ward 10 – May 19th
Bellewood Park 9AM-10AM
Partington Park 10:30AM – 11:30AM
Ward 3 – May 20th
City of Windsor Mayor’s Walk
Windsor Waterfront 9AM – 11AM
Ward 6 – May 21st
Coventry Gardens 8:30AM – 9:30AM
Ward 1 and 9 – May 22nd
Roseland Golf and Curling Club 10:30AM – 11:30AM
Devonshire Mall 12:30PM – 2:30PM
Ward 2 – May 23rd
The North Wall at Assumption Park 9AM – 10AM
Sandwich Library 10:30AM – 11:30AM
Ward 4 – May 24th
Memorial Park (outdoors) 9:30AM – 10AM
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 12 (Walkerville) 10AM – 10:45AM
Ward 7 – May 25th
Forest Glade Library 9:30AM – 11:30AM
Ward 8 – May 26th
Tecumseh Mall 9AM – 11:30AM
Ward 5 – May 27th
Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex 8:45AM – 9:45AM
Windsor Public Library (Seminole) 10AM – 11AM
Ward 6 – May 28th
WFCU Centre All Day
