Monday April 17th, 2017

Posted at 1:20pm

University
Photo from Facebook

Ongoing hot water issues on the campus of the University of Windsor has also forced campus restaurant Mare Nostrum to shut down.

The university announced on Thursday that preliminary results indicated the presence of Legionella bacteria in some campus buildings.

The University continues to work to fix the problem and return normal water service.

In a Facebook posting the restaurant says that they “are working very closely and diligently with the University to resolve the issue so we can get back into the kitchen within the next day or two.”

