

Four paramedics from Essex-Windsor EMS, who will be representing EMS Team Ontario at the upcoming international paramedic competition, the Rallye Rejviz, have been invited to visit with Premier Kathleen Wynne on Tuesday, April 11th.

“We are so thrilled to have the opportunity to meet with the Premier” said Chris Kirwan, EMS Team Ontario Captain. “We are truly honoured to have been extended this invitation and we are proud to represent Ontario at the Rallye Rejviz in May”.

The team of four will be returning to the Rallye Rejviz, the largest international rescue competition in the world, in order to defend their 2016 gold medal win.

“The courage, skill and expertise of Ontario paramedics are already well-known and admired across the province,” said Premier Wynne. “I am delighted to have this opportunity to wish the members of EMS Team Ontario well as they prepare to defend their gold medal in international competition in the Czech Republic – and show the world just how talented and professional Ontario’s first responders are.”

The Rallye Rejviz is a competition in the Czech Republic where Paramedics and other emergency medical professionals, from over 20 countries compete during a 24-hour competition. There are hundreds of competitors and over a thousand volunteers who attend the event. This year’s event will run from May 24th to 28th, 2017.