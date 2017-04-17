Some improvements to traffic flow could be coming to South Windsor.

City administration is recommending the removal of on street parking on Dominion Boulevard between the Expressway and Northwood. Currently parking is permitted outside of the hours of 7am and 9am and 3pm and 6pm.

Under this change the city says that 22 or 26 parking spaces will be lost, depending on the month.

On Northwood Street, Administration is recommending the removal of 21 Friday afternoon only on-street parking spaces from Mark Avenue to McKay Avenue and the lengthening of the available time for five remaining Friday afternoon only spaces within the lay-by in-front of Holy Name High School.

The recommendations go to the Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee on Wednesday.