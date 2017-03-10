The Arts Council Windsor & Region is hosting a workshop to assist self-employed artists with tax preparation.

The workshop will cover a wide range of topics to assist artists through this year’s tax preparations. Whether you are employed, self-employed or registered as a small business; this workshop is an opportunity for you to check your facts, ask questions and share experiences as it relates to the business of art.

The workshop takes place Wednesday, March 15th from 7pm to 8:30pm at the Artspeak Gallery.

Cost is $10 for ACWR members and $15 for non-members.