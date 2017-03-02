A silent auction is taking place this weekend at Willistead Manor’s Coach House in support of Willistead Manor.

Items available include Early Canadiana, including large copper and brass pots; Eastlake pump organ; mirrors; large dining table with custom glass top, leaves, and six chairs; Victorian chaise lounge and settees; silverplate items and more.

The items available in the auction were not part of the heritage or legacy of the Walker Family, but have been donated to help raise funds towards the Willistead Manor Restoration Fund.

The auction runs over three days as follows:

Friday, March 3rd, 2017 from 12:00pm to 8pm: Register, view and bid on items

Register, view and bid on items Saturday, March 4th, 2017 from 10am to 4pm: Continue to register, view and bid on items. The Closing Bell will be at 4pm, and guests can pay for successful bids and take away items from 4pm to 6pm.

Continue to register, view and bid on items. The Closing Bell will be at 4pm, and guests can pay for successful bids and take away items from 4pm to 6pm. Sunday, March 5th, 2017 from 10am to 4pm: Guests can pay for successful bids and take away items

Registration cost is $5.

Find more information on their website here.