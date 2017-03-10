

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is asking anyone with information about a deceased dog found near an abandoned building at the corner of Louis and Cataraqui to come forward.

The body of the dog was found by a member of the public late on March 8th.

They say that a necropsy indicated that the dog has been there for some time – potentially several months although a specific time frame is difficult to determine.

The dog was an unneutered male, medium sized, pit-bull type dog, about 4 years of age. He was wearing a choke chain collar.

Veterinary findings indicate that the dog was starved to death over a period of many weeks. It is believed that he likely died in another location, and his body was disposed of in the location where he was found.

Anyone with information about who may have owned or starved this dog is asked to call the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society cruelty investigations department at 519-966-5751, ext 16 or Crimestoppers at 519-258-8477.

