The Gordie Howe International Bridge project is the recipient of the 2017 Engineering Project of the Year Award presented as part of the CG/LA’s Project of the Year Awards at the 10th Global Infrastructure Leadership Forum in Montreal.

“The importance of this project has been recognized by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump and now, the engineering aspects of the project are recognized by industry peers. The Gordie Howe International Bridge will take its place among the engineering landmarks celebrated around the world and we appreciate the international recognition it received today,” said Hon. Amarjeet Sohi Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.