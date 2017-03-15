Last updated: Wednesday March 15th, 10:19am

Damage is set at $200,000 after a fire in the 1600 block of Martindale Street.

It broke out around 3:30am Wednesday morning.

When fire crews arrived they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the multi unit building.

It took about half an hour to bring it under control.

Investigators say that it started in the lower front unit of the four unit building in a living room sofa, but the actual cause is undetermined.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to help the displaced tenants. There were no injuries.