

The Town of Essex is calling upon local organizations and groups to submit letters of interest related to renting or leasing space in the former Harrow District High School, based on a scenario in which the Town of Essex purchases the building.

Letters of interest should include the organization’s general mandate, a description of the proposed use and types of user groups served, the square footage required and any special considerations, whether your organization is able to pay a lease rate based on square footage used and full contact information, including contact person, mailing address, phone number and email address.

Letters of interest should be directed to Tracey Pillon-Abbs, Chief Administrative Officer, and may be mailed to the 33 Talbot Street South, Essex, Ontario, N8M 1A8, faxed to 519-776-8811 or emailed to [email protected]

The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 7th, 2017 at 4:30pm.