A multi-company job fair is being held this Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 in Downtown Windsor.

Employers looking to hire include Aristrocrat Roofing, EnerQuest Services, Grasshopper, Blue Water Pools, A & W, Modern Cleaning Concepts, Anchor Coffee, DS 60 Roofing, MK Roofing, Alpha Auto Service, Sutherland Global, Lakeside Produce, Core Team Staffing, Tim Horton’s, Dimanti Stone Works, and Double AA Roofing. These employers will not be on site.

It takes place at the Employment & Training Services offices at 400 City Hall Square East from 9am to 3pm.

Parking is available in Municipal Lot #10 at Park and Goyeau.

You are asked to bring your resume and SIN card.