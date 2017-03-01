Someone in Windsor will soon be a millionaire.

The winning ticket for the March 15th Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draw was sold in Windsor.

“Somebody’s going to win the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize… this time the winning ticket was sold in Windsor,” said OLG Vice President Wendy Montgomery.

There have been 400 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draws to date.

One hundred and seventy-two of the winning tickets have been sold in Ontario.

Check the winning numbers at the OLG’s website here.