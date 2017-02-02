University of Windsor undergraduate students have voted for building a new $73-million Lancer Sports and Recreation Centre.

The facility would see a new fitness centre, three new indoor courts, a new outdoor turf field for recreation use, ball hockey and beach volleyball courts, walking/running trail, a challenge course, a cricket pitch, a new state of the art indoor pool, and several multi-purpose rooms.

The student fee initially is $125 a year not beginning until the facility is built and opens. The fee will increase by an annual increment of 5% per year for the first seven years only. The fee will last 30 years.

Students voted 2,510 for and 1,391 against the new user fee.

Construction could start as early as 2018.