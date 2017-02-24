OvercastNow
Friday February 24th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday February 24th, 2017

Arts Events

“Semi-private Portholes” by Heather E Carey

Friday February 24th, 2017
Artcite Inc.
Theatre Events

Funny Friday @ COMEDY QUARRY

Friday February 24th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Community Events

Rock For Dimes Windsor 2017

Friday February 24th, 2017
Average Joes sports Bar
Community Events

Rock for Dimes Windsor!

Friday February 24th, 2017
Average Joe's Sports Bar
Arts Events

Narnia: The Early Chronicles

Friday February 24th, 2017
Riverfront Theatre Company
Charity Events

Crime Stoppers 24th Annual Game Dinner

Friday February 24th, 2017
Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens
Music Events

Allison Brown Solo At Taloola

Friday February 24th, 2017
Taloola
Charity Events

Bowl for Kids Sake – County Event

Friday February 24th, 2017
Empire Lanes

Saturday February 25th, 2017

Charity Events

Coldest Night of The Year walk

Saturday February 25th, 2017
The Downtown Mission
Theatre Events

Silly Saturdays @ COMEDY QUARRY

Saturday February 25th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Community Events

Windsor Express vs. Niagara River Lions

Saturday February 25th, 2017
THE WFCU CENTRE
Crafts Events

Winter Art & Craft Show

Saturday February 25th, 2017
Colasanti's Tropical Gardens
Charity Events

4th Annual Tunes for Tanzania

Saturday February 25th, 2017
MacKenzie Hall
Community Events

Indoor Automotive Flea Market

Saturday February 25th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Community Events

Henna with Pixie By Design

Saturday February 25th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Community Events

ECCCA 42nd Annual Chinese New Year’s Gala

Saturday February 25th, 2017
Ciociaro Club of Windsor
Community Events

Progressive Euchre Tournament

Saturday February 25th, 2017
Amica at Windsor
Music Events

Ken Yates Live

Saturday February 25th, 2017
Moffat United Church
Music Events

Concerts for Kids- String Quartet

Saturday February 25th, 2017
The Capitol
Music Events

Concerts for Kids- String Quartet

Saturday February 25th, 2017
The Capitol
Charity Events

Bowl for Kids Sake – County Event

Saturday February 25th, 2017
Empire Lanes

Sunday February 26th, 2017

Music Events

4th Wall Music Presents: Mozart, The Artist Unmasked

Sunday February 26th, 2017
Mackenzie Hall
Community Events

Walking Through Heritage

Sunday February 26th, 2017
Duff-Baby Mansion

