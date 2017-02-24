Friday February 24th, 2017
“Semi-private Portholes” by Heather E Carey
Artcite Inc.
Funny Friday @ COMEDY QUARRY
Friday February 24th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Rock For Dimes Windsor 2017
Friday February 24th, 2017
Average Joes sports Bar
Rock for Dimes Windsor!
Friday February 24th, 2017
Average Joe's Sports Bar
Narnia: The Early Chronicles
Friday February 24th, 2017
Riverfront Theatre Company
Crime Stoppers 24th Annual Game Dinner
Friday February 24th, 2017
Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens
Allison Brown Solo At Taloola
Friday February 24th, 2017
Taloola
Bowl for Kids Sake – County Event
Friday February 24th, 2017
Empire Lanes
Coldest Night of The Year walk
Saturday February 25th, 2017
The Downtown Mission
Silly Saturdays @ COMEDY QUARRY
Saturday February 25th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Windsor Express vs. Niagara River Lions
Saturday February 25th, 2017
THE WFCU CENTRE
Winter Art & Craft Show
Saturday February 25th, 2017
Colasanti's Tropical Gardens
4th Annual Tunes for Tanzania
Saturday February 25th, 2017
MacKenzie Hall
Indoor Automotive Flea Market
Saturday February 25th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Henna with Pixie By Design
Saturday February 25th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
ECCCA 42nd Annual Chinese New Year’s Gala
Saturday February 25th, 2017
Ciociaro Club of Windsor
Progressive Euchre Tournament
Saturday February 25th, 2017
Amica at Windsor
Ken Yates Live
Saturday February 25th, 2017
Moffat United Church
Concerts for Kids- String Quartet
Saturday February 25th, 2017
The Capitol
Concerts for Kids- String Quartet
Saturday February 25th, 2017
The Capitol
Bowl for Kids Sake – County Event
Saturday February 25th, 2017
Empire Lanes
4th Wall Music Presents: Mozart, The Artist Unmasked
Sunday February 26th, 2017
Mackenzie Hall
Walking Through Heritage
Sunday February 26th, 2017
Duff-Baby Mansion
