

Representatives of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, along with MPP Taras Natyshak invite members of the public to a community meeting to discuss making Belle River’s ServiceOntario office, previously privately run and currently closed, a publicly operated centre.

“This is the second time this office has changed hands in the last four years,” said Len Elliott, OPSEU Region 1 Vice-President. “It’s been closed for weeks now. Residents have to drive 30 minutes or more to Windsor to access public services.”

It takes place on Saturday, February 18th, 2017 from 3pm to 5pm at St. Simon and St. Jude Hall, located at 267 Meunier Street.