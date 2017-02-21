The Salvation Army has partnered with the Windsor Spitfires for a gloves, glove and sock drive.

There will be bins located at a few entrances for those who wish to donate new, adult size gloves and socks when the Spitfires host the Saginaw Spirit Spitfires on Thursday, February 23rd, 2017.

“Gloves and socks are often the most needed clothing items but the least donated. One in ten Canadians live in poverty. When you think about it, gloves and socks are a luxury that not all of us have,” says Shannon Wise, Public Relations & Development Representative for The Salvation Army. “Drop Your Gloves is another way to help raise awareness around the issue of poverty in Windsor.”

The donations from Drop Your Gloves will go to The Salvation Army Windsor Community and Rehabilitation Centre.