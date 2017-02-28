

Construction of Leamington’s new performing arts amphitheatre at Seacliff Park is set to get underway.

Aveiro Constructors Ltd. was the lowest tender for the project coming in at $1,187,539.

The town received a $400,000 Ontario 150 Community Capital Program Grant for this project and the rest will be funded from the town budget.

Substantial completion of the project is respected before June 30th, 2017, with the entire space needing to be completed for the

the Hogs for Hospice event beginning on August 4th, 2017.