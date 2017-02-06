Bill Bevan has announced that he will retire April 6th from his role as the Chief Executive Officer of the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society.

Bevan accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer of the local Children’s Aid Society in 1998, and since then he oversaw the amalgamation process between the Essex County Children’s Aid Society and the Roman Catholic Children’s Aid Society of Windsor and Essex County.

He led capital expansions including WECAS’ Riverside Drive headquarters, the Bill & Dot Muzzatti Child and Family Centre expansion, and he led the planning of the Community Hub 33 project in Leamington, which brought a number of social services agencies together in one complex.

Bevan facilitated the growth of the agency from 120 staff to a current complement of 400, and saw the growth of a $13.5 million budget to approximately $60 million today. There are also over 200 foster parents and 250 volunteers that support the operations.

Terry Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of the Society, will assume the position of Acting Chief Executive Officer during which time the Board of Directors will conduct a search for a permanent CEO.