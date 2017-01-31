University of Windsor president Alan Wildeman issued the following in response to the travel ban to the U.S.

An executive order took effect January 27, 2017, banning entry into the United States by nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

I am sure I speak on behalf of the entire University of Windsor community in reaffirming our belief in the importance of treating all people, regardless of their nationality, religion, skin colour, or ability, with respect and dignity.

We caution undergraduate, graduate students, faculty, and staff who are citizens of these seven countries against crossing the Windsor-Detroit border until otherwise notified, and remind all students holding visitor visas that a visa does not guarantee passage into the United States of America.

US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Officers have complete discretion on whether individuals are permitted entry into the USA.

We will provide every support we can in these uncertain times. The University will provide updates as they become available. General questions can be directed to the International Student Centre (isc@uwindsor.ca).